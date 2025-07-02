Chelsea confirm Pedro signing: Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history!

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Brighton striker Joao Pedro as manager Enzo Maresca continue to bolster his attack.

With striker Liam Delap and forward Jamie Gittens already through the doors, the Blues are showing no signs of slowing as they continue to splash the cash on attacking assets who will hope to bring the goals needed to help Chelsea challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The 23-year-old attacker was announced as a Chelsea player on Wednesday afternoon and spoke to the club website about why he made the move this summer.

“Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history,” Joao Pedro said. “They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing — win.”

After scoring 30 goals in 70 appearances across a two-year spell at Brighton, the Brazilian is considered a reliable goalscorer and will likely take the place of want-away forward Christopher Nkunku who is due to leave the side over the next few months.

With Delap, Jackson, Jamie Gittens, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Estevao and now Pedro, Maresca certainly has one of the best attacks in the Premier League on paper but now it is about putting their talent to work on the pitch, where things may not be as simple.