Brighton striker Pedro has preference between Newcastle and Chelsea

Brighton striker Joao Pedro has a preference regarding his next club.

Newcastle United and Chelsea appear to be going head-to-head for the Brazil international.

Chelsea's last offer fell just short of Brighton's £60m asking price.

And the Daily Mail says Pedro favours a move to Chelsea ahead of Newcastle.

Brighton intend to sell Pedro this summer after an end-of-season falling out with manager Fabian Hurzeler.