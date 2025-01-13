Chelsea, Como battle for Deportivo La Coruna striker Yeremay

Chelsea and Como are chasing a January deal for Deportivo La Coruna striker Yeremay Hernandez.

L'Equipe says Chelsea and Como are eager to close a deal for Yeremay this month.

Deportivo are insisting the 22 year-old striker won't leave in January for less than his €20m buyout clause.

It's been suggested Chelsea are prepared to pay Yeremay's clause with the aim of placing him at L1 partners Strasbourg.

Yeremay came through the La Fabrica system at Real Madrid ahead of joining Depor in 2018.