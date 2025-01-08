Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Man Utd trio on Saudi Pro League shopping list

Chelsea inviting offers for Chukwuemeka

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea inviting offers for Chukwuemeka
Chelsea inviting offers for ChukwuemekaAction Plus
Chelsea are keen to sell Carney Chukwuemeka for a decent fee this month.

The Blues do not want to loan out the midfielder, as they want to cut their losses.

Advertisement
Advertisement

having signed Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, the move has not gone how the club planned.

Per The Athletic, Chelsea will listen to bids that come in from clubs around Europe.

If no offer is suitable, then they will take up the option to send him out on loan.

He may well end up at the team’s sister side, Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1.

Mentions
Ligue 1Premier LeagueChukwuemeka CarneyChelseaAston VillaStrasbourgFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lens CEO confirms Khusanov can leave the club as Man City and Chelsea circle
West Ham to bid for two Chelsea outcasts this winter
Man City race to sign Lens defender wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham