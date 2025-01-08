Chelsea inviting offers for Chukwuemeka

Chelsea are keen to sell Carney Chukwuemeka for a decent fee this month.

The Blues do not want to loan out the midfielder, as they want to cut their losses.

having signed Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, the move has not gone how the club planned.

Per The Athletic, Chelsea will listen to bids that come in from clubs around Europe.

If no offer is suitable, then they will take up the option to send him out on loan.

He may well end up at the team’s sister side, Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1.