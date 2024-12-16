Chelsea boss Maresca shrugs off Cucurella red after superb performance

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca refused to criticise Marc Cucurella after his red card in victory over Brentford.

The fullback scored, but was also sent off after fulltime following a fracas between the players.

Advertisement Advertisement

"When the final whistle (was blown), I was with coaching staff, hugging them and celebrating so I did not see nothing. I don't know," Maresca said.

"Cucurella was top on the ball and off the ball, together with the other 10, they were fantastic. We are happy and delighted with Marc's performance tonight."

Asked if Chelsea have a discipline problem, Maresca said: "No, no. I've said many times we can do many things better; the way we attack and the way we defend but also the way we need to manage some moments. This is probably one of the moments we can improve but overall, with the spirit of the team, we know that sometimes you can receive some yellow cards.

"Probably the second one is not the correct one, or the correct thing to do, but there are things that we need to improve."