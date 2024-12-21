Tribal Football
Chelsea captain James offers support to Man Utd crock Mount
Chelsea captain Reece James has offered support to former teammate Mason Mount.

The former Blue has declared he's "devastated" after his latest injury as a Manchester United player this week.

James posted to Instagram: "Not many people understand what you're going through, but I've experienced disappointment after disappointment. 

"It's really hard and lonely. Get well soon and be strong, brother.

"I have no doubt you'll be back to your best."

