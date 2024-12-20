Maresca announces slow return from injury for Chelsea captain James

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea captain Reece James has today handed the club a huge fitness boost. 

The right-back is back in training after his latest hamstring injury, which has kept him out for weeks. 

The 25-year-old will take a “slowly, slowly” approach to his recovery, according to boss Enzo Maresca

Reece finally (on Friday) will start with us for part of the session, so slowly, slowly, he will be back,” Maresca said. 

“That doesn’t mean he is going to be with us on Sunday (against Everton) or next Sunday. 

“The plan for him (on Friday) is to be with the team for part of the session and from there to try to build the right condition for him. Then finally he can be back with us.” 

