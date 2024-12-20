Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
SHOCKER! Man Utd fans open exit door for Rashford
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart

Man Utd crock Mount: I'm devastated

Paul Vegas
Man Utd crock Mount: I'm devastated
Man Utd crock Mount: I'm devastatedTribalfootball
Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount admits he's "devastated" after his latest injury setback.

Mount faces several weeks out after breaking down in Sunday's win at Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He posted to social media: "Words can't portray how devastated I'm feeling right now.

"You could probably see the look on my face when it happened. I knew what it meant.

"United fans, you may not know me too well yet but one thing I can guarantee, I will never give up or lose faith.

"I've said this before, but I will continue to give everything, get through this tough period and won't stop until that's achieved."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMount MasonManchester United
Related Articles
Stam on his future: I’d love to coach at Man Utd but they haven’t picked up the phone!
Wright on Man Utd striker Rashford: So many of you are desperate to see these young people fail
Spurs Postecoglou laughs off Carragher criticism