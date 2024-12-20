Man Utd crock Mount: I'm devastated

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount admits he's "devastated" after his latest injury setback.

Mount faces several weeks out after breaking down in Sunday's win at Manchester City.

He posted to social media: "Words can't portray how devastated I'm feeling right now.

"You could probably see the look on my face when it happened. I knew what it meant.

"United fans, you may not know me too well yet but one thing I can guarantee, I will never give up or lose faith.

"I've said this before, but I will continue to give everything, get through this tough period and won't stop until that's achieved."