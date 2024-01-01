Chelsea boss Maresca: We will buy in January

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says their buying isn't over.

Maresca insists there's areas in the team which need improving.

The Italian said on Friday: "We currently have 24 players, it's a normal squad. Even at the beginning we were working with 25-26 players. I really liked the squad before I arrived.

"In January and next summer we will do something more. Then we will have exactly the squad we want to have in the future. From a footballing point of view the club is on the right path and is improving.

"I used the break to review the games, in the three games played the team conceded few goals and few chances, especially against teams like Manchester City."