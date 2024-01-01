Chelsea boss Maresca: We're serious about Carabao Cup

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca refused to categorise the Carabao Cup as a lesser competition.

The Blues take on lower league Barrow in the third round on Tuesday night.

While he will rotate his team for the game, Maresca believes every competition is critical for the team.

He stated: "Probably because of the last two years, we cannot allow ourselves to prioritize. We need to go game by game and to see where we arrive and then fight for that. I don't see, in this moment, any competition better than the other one.

"For sure, the main one is the Premier League always. It is the competition you try to do your best always.

“But in terms of 'this is the most important, this is not important', that's not for us. We need to take every game in the same way and then we see in the end if we are close to something and then go for it."