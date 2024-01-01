Gusto, Lavio boost for Chelsea

Chelsea will have one or two players back from injury in the coming days.

The Blues could have Malo Gusto back fit and available for their game on Tuesday.

The Blues face Barrow in the Carabao Cup third round, with Gusto back after having missed the last two matches.

However, the Stamford Bridge side may still be without midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Manager Enzo Maresca stated: “Malo is available for tomorrow. Romeo is not available for tomorrow.

“Hopefully he can be available for the Brighton game.”