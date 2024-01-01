Palmeiras coach Ferreira explains sending Chelsea signing Estevao home

Chelsea's prodigious talent Willian Estevao had to sit out training recently.

He was informed that he “needed to sleep” after an impressive international break.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 17-year-old played for Brazil against Ecuador and Paraguay in World Cup Qualifiers.

Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira stated: "When he arrived, he didn't sleep at all and wanted to train.

“But we told him no, to go home, sleep, recover. Since we have time, we can take care of the players and play games with this intensity."

Estevao is set for Chelsea in the coming months and will sign an eight-year deal that will take him to 2033.