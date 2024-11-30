Chelsea boss Maresca: We're not ready for title challenge

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists his team isn't ready to make a challenge for the Premier League title.

The Blues are currently nine points off leaders Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I have said many times that I like having the pressure of getting a result on me," said Maresca, "but no, I have said it many times and I repeat it: we are not in the running for the title.

"I would like to say 'Yes, we are there too', but that is not the case.

"Arsenal are ahead of us. City are ahead of us. Liverpool are showing that they are ahead of us. The important thing for us is to continue to improve, game after game. In the future we will see."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play