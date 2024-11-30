Tribal Football
Most Read
Hurzeler on Brighton's Veltman: He’s one of the most underestimated players in the league
Monza coach Nesta knows fans desperate for derby win against Como
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin signs first professional contract
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong

Chelsea boss Maresca: We're not ready for title challenge

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca: We're not ready for title challenge
Chelsea boss Maresca: We're not ready for title challengeAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists his team isn't ready to make a challenge for the Premier League title.

The Blues are currently nine points off leaders Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I have said many times that I like having the pressure of getting a result on me," said Maresca, "but no, I have said it many times and I repeat it: we are not in the running for the title.

"I would like to say 'Yes, we are there too', but that is not the case.

"Arsenal are ahead of us. City are ahead of us. Liverpool are showing that they are ahead of us. The important thing for us is to continue to improve, game after game. In the future we will see."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelseaLiverpoolArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal make contact with Chelsea, Liverpool target Gittens
Newcastle join Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in race to sign Marmoush
Walcott admits he could have joined Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd while at Arsenal