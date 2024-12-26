Chelsea boss Maresca: We're ahead of expectations; forget Fulham history

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits his team are well ahead of schedule.

Chelsea host Fulham later today on Boxing Day.

Maresca said: "We said many times that we are ahead of our expectations. The way we are playing, in terms of points, but the main focus for us is always how we can improve the players and improve game by game.

"It's not about the pressure for the players, or the club, or me, it's the reality, I would like to have that kind of pressure and hopefully soon we can have that kind of pressure, but the reason I said we are not there is for me the reality is we're not there. The main point is to continue to improve and continue to try to win games."

Asked if a tough spell is due, the Italian also stated: "Yes. It's about how we manage that kind of moment, but we are just focused on in this moment on tomorrow. We go game after game."

Chelsea host Fulham having not been beaten at home by the Cottagers since 1964.

"It's football. Brentford was in the other side, we won that, hopefully it's not in the side you just mentioned in terms of games. I don't pay attention to the past or the game at home or the game away, I try to focus on what we do, how we can beat them, how we can be good off the ball, on the ball. The result you can't control, but you can control the way you play."