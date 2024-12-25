Fulham boss Silva admits King could see Chelsea action

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits Josh King could see more action against Chelsea on Boxing Day.

King impressed on debut in their draw with Southampton.

Advertisement Advertisement

Silva said, "We will see (if Josh King will feature against Chelsea). I want to be clear, he didn't play just because it was Southampton.

"With the injuries we have and Andreas suspended, we needed a creative player in the middle.

"It was a good performance for him. It was a surprise for some people that he was so composed, but it wasn't a surprise for us.

"I took the decision (to start him) because I saw that he is ready. He is a really good boy who is focused on his goals and the team's.

"(Chelsea are) very, very good. The impact (of Enzo Maresca) is clear.

"A football club that has spent (that much) money in a short amount of time, we knew the quality they would have. We will embrace the challenge.

"Not much time to switch off tomorrow, but all of our families adapt in this situation. We have a job to do."