Joseph Wheeler-Henry has signed a first pro contract with Chelsea.

The defender penned terms on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wheeler-Henry joined Chelsea from the club's Hendon rectuitment centre at U13 level and plays regularly as a wing-back.

He is currently a regular with Chelsea U18s this season and also featured in their FA Youth Cup win against Leicester City.

Wheeler-Henry primarily plays as a right-sided fullback or wing-back.