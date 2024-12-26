Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea boss Maresca: Where Palmer has much to improve
Chelsea star Cole Palmer has to work hard to stop being man-marked out of matches.

The winger has found it difficult to impact recent games. given the focus opposition managers are putting on him.

Palmer has found that being a superstar in the spotlight is not easy, given teams now man mark him or double up on him.

Manager Enzo Maresca stated: “He still has to improve things in those moments.

“Especially because if you get frustrated, you lose your focus on the game. 

“For sure, game after game, he’s going to understand more about when they mark him man-to-man, how to move. 

“We already protected him in the Conference League which is why he was not in the squad. That is why he always starts in the Premier League.

“(Wesley) Fofana was always starting in the Premier League because he didn’t play in the Conference and (Romeo) Lavia is the same. But this does not mean they are always going to play.”

