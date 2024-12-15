Marc Cucurella celebrates scoring the opening goal by having his hair ruffled by Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea moved within two points of the Premier League summit, narrowly defeating Brentford 2-1 to make it four league wins on the bounce for Enzo Maresca’s unlikely title challengers.

Having lost each of their three previous Premier League meetings at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea would need to put an end to that run if they were to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool.

With that in mind, the Blues started positively, as Nicolas Jackson nodded just over the bar and Cole Palmer stung the palms of Mark Flekken.

The hosts were the dominant side in the first period, but they had Levi Colwill to thank for a decisive block to deny Mikkel Damsgaard from breaking the deadlock midway through the half.

That proved to be a rare foray forward for the Bees, who finally buckled when Chelsea’s 21st cross of the match - six more than their pre-match league average per game - led to the opening goal two minutes before half-time.

Marc Cucurella had never previously netted a Premier League goal for the Blues, yet it was the marauding full-back who darted into the box to meet Noni Madueke’s whipped delivery, producing a diving header that finally broke his drought with aplomb.

Chelsea picked up where they left off after the break, placing Brentford firmly on the back foot as they searched for a second goal.

It looked like that moment had arrived on the hour mark when Jadon Sancho burst toward the byline where he picked out Jackson, but remarkably, the Blues forward miscued his effort, making awkward contact as he skied his strike from a golden position.

A spectator for much of the encounter, Robert Sanchez then produced an incredible one-handed save to tip over Christian Norgaard’s side-foot volley, shortly before substitute Fabio Carvalho struck the underside of the crossbar from close range.

Momentum appeared to be with the visitors, but having passed up earlier opportunities, Jackson made no mistake as he took on Ethan Pinnock, capping off a swift breakaway with a tidy near-post finish.

There was still time for Bryan Mbuemo to slot home in the 90th minute after racing in behind, but that proved to be nothing more than a consolation as the Blues saw out the points.

Chelsea now have the chance to go provisionally top of the table before current leaders Liverpool next play, though only a win at Everton next Sunday will be enough.

Brentford, meanwhile, are still yet to win a league away match (D1, L7), and their travelling record remains the second-worst in the division, with unmatched home form (W7, D1) being their saving grace.