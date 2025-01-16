Chelsea boss Maresca says his players will grow from current slump

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is confident his young team will benefit from their current slump.

The midweek draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge has left Chelsea winless over the past five Premier League games.

Maresca said: "First of all, we analyse the game and when you create chances, sometimes you are more lucky. Sometimes you create one chance and you score one goal, and sometimes you need to create ten chances to score one goal, so it is a little bit about the moment in the season.

"At this moment, we struggle to score goals but we have not struggled to create chances in every game. Hopefully we can be more lucky in the future and we score goals."

On their second-half fade-outs, the Italian also stated: "Yeah, for sure it is one of the things we need to improve. Palace game, in the second half, we didn’t concede too much. Ipswich, in the second half, after the second goal, we didn’t create many chances, but the one which is very clear is tonight.

"The way we were playing, there was only one team on the pitch in the first half and that was Chelsea. After the penalty was scored, it is not normal for the way we dropped so we need to understand the reason why and try to improve.

"I have no doubt for the players, they need to go through this kind of moment and live this moment and in the future, we are going to be better and better."