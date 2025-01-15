Chelsea's Campbell recalled from loan despite establishing himself at Hendon FC

Chelsea has recalled goalkeeper Luke Campbell from his loan at Hendon FC this week with another move potentially on the cards.

The 19-year-old joined the Isthmian League Premier Division side in August and made 31 appearances across the league and cup during his time at Silver Jubilee Park, where he became the club’s main goalkeeper for the first half of the season.

Last season the teenager was the primary goalkeeper for the Blues U18’s Premier League side as the impressive academy side won the Southern Section but lost in the National Final to Manchester United.

It is unclear as to why his loan move has been terminated but after becoming a key member for the squad, manager Enzo Maresca may want to push him up a division to further develop.