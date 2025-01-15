Former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian could make Premier League return

Former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian could yet say hello to the Premier League again.

The Brazilian thought he had called time on his career in England after leaving Fulham in the summer.

Willian joined Greek giants Olympiacos in the summer, but had his contract terminated after six months.

Per The Mail, there is interest in Willian from teams in the Premier League this winter.

He proved last Eason that he could hack it at this level, with clubs in the relegation scrap ready to take a chance on him.

Willian made 317 appearances in the Premier League and scored 47 goals in those games.