Chelsea boss Maresca: Santos 'could' be future option for us

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he's keeping tabs on Andrey Santos' progress at Strasbourg.

The midfielder has impressed on-loan with Chelsea's French partners so far this season.

Maresca said on Friday: "Andrey Santos shows what we have said already many times; probably for some players, it is better they go and prove themselves and then they can come back.

"Now is too early but if he continues in the way he is playing, then he could be an option for us."

Santos' loan with Strasbourg runs to the end of the season.

