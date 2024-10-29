Chelsea midfielder Santos continues to shine with Strasbourg

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is proving that he may be first team ready for next season.

The 20-year-old is enjoying himself during a loan spell at Strasbourg in France this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

The youngster arrived at Chelsea last year from Vasco De Gama in Brazil, but failed to get many first team chances.

The issue for Santos is that Chelsea have spent a lot of money on central midfielders.

They have the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, or Enzo Fernandez in the squad.

However, he impressed at the weekend, scoring two goals in a win over Nantes as a box to box midfielder.