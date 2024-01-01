Chelsea boss Maresca: Sancho could've made difference against Palace

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was asked about new signing Jadon Sancho this weekend.

The Blues could only manage a home draw in the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

Asked if Sancho may help the teams in such moments, Maresca appeared to agree.

He told reporters: "Jadon is a player that is here because we like that kind of player, especially in the last third against low blocks like today.

“When you face a team like today, low block, and you do not create, then you can say, 'OK, we need this player or that player'.

"But in these kinds of games, even with a low block, we had five, six or seven clear chances. There are not many things you can do to win the game. For sure, if you take the chance, the game changes completely, if you give them a second yellow card, the game changes completely."