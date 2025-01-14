Chelsea boss Maresca reluctant to experiment with Palmer

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has ruled out moving Cole Palmer away from his current central role.

It's been suggested Palmer could be moved to the flank to accommodate fellow attackers Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix.

But Maresca insists: "We could, but you mention that with Cole playing wide, the full-back overlaps, but when the full-back overlapped, Cole was inside the pitch.

"It was the same position because the full-back didn’t overlap outside the pitch, so Cole moved inside for the full-back to overlap and then it’s the same position as with us.

"It’s just the starting position. Then the ball moves, the game is dynamic, and Cole changes positions.

"With us, it could be an idea. He played the first game of the season against (Manchester) City wide right with Malo (Gusto) overlapping. He finished in the pocket, the same position, and I prefer to see Cole inside."