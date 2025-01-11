Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Man City and Lens AGREE Khusanov terms

Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with attacking trio for FA Cup win

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with attacking trio for FA Cup win
Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with attacking trio for FA Cup winTribalfootball
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy seeing Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku amongst the goals in their FA Cup win against Morecambe.

Felix scored twice with Nkunku also finding the net in the 5-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maresca said afterwards: "No, they didn't knock the door. They didn't ask nothing but they don't need to ask; you can see that they show, like tonight, but two games against Ipswich we start with Joao and Christo. In the previous games, we also start some games with them.

"They have got their chance already in the Premier League and that doesn't mean every time they play in the Premier League that they have to score or assist. The important thing is when we need them, they are there."

Maresca also said of young winger Tyrique George: "Good. Tyrique is doing well with us. He already played some games in the Conference League. He is the same age as Josh Acheampong, very young, so hopefully we can give them more chances and they can also become an important part of this team."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao FelixNkunku ChristopherGeorge TyriqueChelseaMorecambe
Related Articles
Morecambe boss Adams counts on FA Cup cash after Chelsea thrashing
Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with FA Cup win against Morecambe
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: I did think about hat-trick