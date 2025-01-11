Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with attacking trio for FA Cup win

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy seeing Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku amongst the goals in their FA Cup win against Morecambe.

Felix scored twice with Nkunku also finding the net in the 5-0 win.

Maresca said afterwards: "No, they didn't knock the door. They didn't ask nothing but they don't need to ask; you can see that they show, like tonight, but two games against Ipswich we start with Joao and Christo. In the previous games, we also start some games with them.

"They have got their chance already in the Premier League and that doesn't mean every time they play in the Premier League that they have to score or assist. The important thing is when we need them, they are there."

Maresca also said of young winger Tyrique George: "Good. Tyrique is doing well with us. He already played some games in the Conference League. He is the same age as Josh Acheampong, very young, so hopefully we can give them more chances and they can also become an important part of this team."