Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations

Mainoo and his contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations

COMMENT: If it's down to money. And if those representing Kobbie Mainoo believe they can play Chelsea off Manchester United. It's a move that is surely destined for failure...

The Chelsea option is there. It is reality. As Mainoo and United resume negotiations over a new contract, the Blues have let it be known that they're interested.

And that interest is gaining momentum - news emerging last week that Mainoo had rejected United's latest offer to extend the midfielder's current deal beyond it's present 2027 expiry. But at 19 and in barely his second season of senior football, Mainoo's demands far outstrip what he is due.

Those close to negotiations are stating Mainoo's minders are demanding a rise from £20,000-a-week to £200,000-a-week for the player to put pen to paper. Notwithstanding the 10-fold increase, Mainoo's terms simply don't chime with reality. And that's even with some sources insisting the £200,000-a-week package would include any type of performance-based bonuses.

Mainoo is a senior United player. A senior England international. And already a veteran of a senior international tournament. But that can't warrant such a salary. Not at 19. Not at his level of experience. And not in today's environment.

Graeme Souness, the former Liverpool manager and player, was spot on in his assessment of Mainoo earlier this season. Good player. Potentially a great player. But he's not worth £200,000-a-week. Not at this stage...

"It is FC Hollywood, they call Bayern Munich in Germany 'FC Hollywood', that's Man United here," stated Souness in his column with the Daily Mail.

“If anyone shows anything, they're put into superstardom category, way before they've even become a good player.

“And Mainoo right now should be a player that's flitting in and out of a good team - not coming in and being asked to stand up and play against the very best teams.

“He might be a player one day, but he's certainly not the go-to man at United like they're making him out to be in midfield.”

Which is why this column would suggest any thought of using Chelsea's interest as a factor in negotiations is surely a non-starter.

Chelsea are right to get involved. To throw their hat in the ring. Regulars of this column would know our skepticism about the whole Chelsea project. But from their angle, it's a move that makes sense. Yeah they've had some recent stumbles, but Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, have become the Prem team to watch this season. They're the 'it' boys. The group of whizkids brought together by a young manager to defy football conventions and norms. So from a Chelsea perspective, with so much going their way, it really shouldn't be a hard sell to tempt Mainoo south.

He would become part of a young team. A team of his peers. With young England colleagues like Cole Palmer and Levi Chilwell. And he'd step into a dressing room full of the right energy and spirit. Winning always helps, but there is a different sense around Chelsea this season. There's a unity and trust amongst players and staff, something which we're definitely not seeing from United.

Indeed, one of the concerns Mainoo has about committing to a new contract is the "direction" United appearing to be heading under the new Jim Ratcliffe regime. It all seems very detached and balkanised. The staff. The players. The board. The coaches. They all appear to pulling in different directions - and mutual respect does seem thin on the ground.

So you can understand Mainoo hesitating. And perhaps these current demands are simply him chancing his arm. But if it does all get down to money, Mainoo won't receive much encouragement should he invite Chelsea to the table.

This Chelsea doesn't do £200,000-a-week contracts. Certainly not for 19 year-olds with 18 months of experience. That's the policy. Even before the Profit and Sustainability rules are considered. Just consider Mainoo's England teammate, Palmer. The Mancunian arrived from Manchester City on £80,000-a-week and just extended his deal in August to 2033 on £130,000-a-week. The new agreement elevated Palmer to the top bracket of earners among those to have been signed by Chelsea since the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital takeover. As we say, trying to leverage Chelsea's interest to force United to meet their terms is a non-starter for Mainoo's camp.

But if instead it gets down to football issues. Potential. And what things could be. You could understand Mainoo being tempted - indeed, perhaps even persuaded - by what Chelsea are attempting to build.

But it won't be money. Which at this stage in his career, is the right thing for Kobbie Mainoo. This decision needs to be based on football and potential. Does seeing what Chelsea are now doing excite him more than what he's experiencing with United? This is one choice that can't be blamed on cash.