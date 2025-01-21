Chelsea boss Maresca rejects Sanchez doubts: Mistakes happen

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca snapped at reporters questioning the form of Robert Sanchez last night.

The Spain goalkeeper was at fault for Wolves' goal in Chelsea's 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

But afterwards, Maresca insisted: "You told me it was the fourth mistake (that led to a goal)?

"OK, and how many times did he save us? More than four. So no problem, it happens.

"Mistakes happen to him, to the forwards, to the midfielders. He's doing well."

Maresca also stated: "In the last five games we have not won, but I have said many times that the performance was there. We created many chances but we did not score. Tonight we finally scored and we scored three goals."

