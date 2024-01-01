Chelsea boss Maresca: Raheem a fantastic person, but...

\Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca only had praise for Raheem Sterling yesterday.

The newly hired manager made noise over the past week when he informed Sterling that he was surplus to requirements at the club.

However, Maresca took the time to point out the respect that he has for the veteran winger, who is likely to be sold before the transfer window closes.

Maresca stated: "Raheem is a fantastic person, a fantastic guy, he trains very well. The only thing is; every manager has different ideas. I said in terms of the kind of winger, he is not one I like but it doesn't mean nothing if he is not a good player. I think the history and numbers speak for Raheem.

"My advice - he knows exactly what he has to do. He doesn't need my advice."

He then added on Sterling’s future: "We’re going to see. Because I prefer to be honest with the player, with Raheem, I’ve been exactly the same. The ones who are not involved, they are all players who are not going to be involved and they don’t get any minutes in case they stay.

"I don’t know what happens, when the window closes. We will see who is here and who is not here. The only thing I can say is the ones who are going to get minutes are the ones who I think can help us. The rest, they are going to…"

On whether he would pick Sterling if he stayed at the club, he finished: "It’s not just Raheem. It’s all the players who in this moment are training apart. In the moment the transfer window closes, they are not going to get minutes. I’ve already been clear with them and honest and this is the only reason why."