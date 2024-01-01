Sterling makes Chelsea transfer decision

Veteran English winger Raheem Sterling has accepted his fate at club level.

The flier now wants to leave Chelsea in a permanent transfer after the club told him he is no longer in their plans.

Sterling, Ben Chilwell, and other first teamers have been frozen out by boss Enzo Maresca.

Per The Mirror, Sterling has accepted the situation and will look to find a club between now and the end of the month.

"I spoke with Raheem before the City game, I said he will struggle to get minutes with us," coach Enzo Maresca told reporters on Wednesday.

"I don't think this is brutal, just honest. If (Sterling) wants a chat again I'll tell him what I already told him.

"I am not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer different kinds of wingers. It's simple."