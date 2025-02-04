West Ham ace Bowen mixed emotions after Chelsea defeat

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Striker Jarrod Bowen made a strong return for West Ham on Monday, scoring the opener in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea.  

Back from a foot injury that sidelined him for over a month, he capitalized on Levi Colwill’s mistake and finished past Filip Jørgensen.  

Despite his goal giving West Ham early hope, Chelsea’s second-half comeback left Bowen frustrated at full-time.

“I hate being injured, not being part of the team and not being out there helping the lads,” Bowen stated post-game. 

“It was never a question of how long I could play tonight. It was just 'put me out there so I can run around and be back with it'.

“I ended up playing 90 minutes and, yeah, it felt good out there. I just wish we were sat here speaking having got something from the game and not losing it. 

“It’s a disappointing night, ultimately, with the result. There were things that maybe went a little bit against us. A deflected goal and a questionable foul on the halfway line and, then right at the end, Mo (Kudus)'s chance as well that gets blocked (by Tosin Adarabioyo).”

