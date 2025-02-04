Potter insists West Ham can be "proud" after Chelsea defeat

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manager Graham Potter believed West Ham’s fans appreciated the team’s effort despite their 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.  

The Hammers took the lead through Jarrod Bowen’s well-taken first-half goal but were undone by key moments in the second half.  

Potter felt Bowen was fouled in the buildup to Chelsea’s equalizer, which was only awarded after a VAR review.

He stated: “I think we can be proud of our performance.

“I think you can see from the reaction of the supporters, they know their football, and I think the way they responded at the end of the game probably shows the effort the players put in.

“The way they played, the performance level, I think was good. We feel a little bit unlucky with the first goal and I think that was a key moment of the game.

“If we'd have hung on (to our lead) a little bit more, I think the (home) crowd was getting a little bit frustrated, but it wasn't meant to be. But again, the performance of the players, there were lots of positives there.”

