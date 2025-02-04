Cucurella, Neto happy after Chelsea victory against West Ham

Marc Cucurella expressed his delight after Chelsea’s hard-fought 2-1 win over West Ham.

He praised the team’s resilience in coming from behind and controlling the game in the second half.

Cucurella emphasized the importance of the victory in building confidence for the matches ahead.

He told Sky Sports: "This win was very important in front of our fans. Today the team showed character, I think we were confident and we deserved the three points."

"We play in this big club, we need to win trophies, we need to believe in ourselves. We need to suffer, we came back from the mistake in the first half and we showed what the players had to come back in this game."

"We played today like a team, like a family and I think it is very important for us."

Post-game, goalscorer Pedro Neto added: "We are a big club. When you win you are the best and when you lose you are the worst so it is about working and being consistent and showing what we can do."

"To win trophies, you have to know how to suffer. We are here to suffer and do our best and to finish in the top places.”

