Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with FA Cup win against Morecambe

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy after their 5-0 rout of FA Cup opponents Morecambe.

Tosin Adarabioyo (2), Joao Felix (2) and Christopher Nkunku struck for the hosts.

Maresca said: "It was very professional and very serious. I am very happy for the performance and for the final result.

"Today all the teams are well-organised and can prepare the game in the way they want. When we scored the game changed and second half we were better."

On Romeo Lavia and Reece James returning, he also said: "They are both OK after 45 minutes and we are happy with that.

"It is good that players can get minutes and they can be ready in any games when we need them.

"We are already thinking about Tuesday's game (with Bournemouth) and tomorrow we will prepare for Tuesday."