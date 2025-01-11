Tribal Football
Borussia Dortmund in talks with Chelsea for Chukwuemeka
Borussia Dortmund are in talks with Chelsea for Carney Chukwuemeka.

The midfielder is ready to leave Chelsea this month after finding his first team path blocked this season.

Dortmund are now in talks over a loan deal for the England U17 World Cup winner, with coach Nuri Sahin driving the move.

BVB aim to set up a deal in the coming days, says Sky Deutschland.

Also interested in Chukwuemeka are Italian giants AC Milan.

