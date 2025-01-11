Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Man City and Lens AGREE Khusanov terms

Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: I did think about hat-trick

Paul Vegas
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: I did think about hat-trick
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: I did think about hat-trickProfimedia
Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo was happy with his double after their 5-0 thrashing of FA Cup opponents Morecambe.

Adarabioyo admits he was thinking about a hat-trick goal on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "First time in my professional career I was on a hat-trick. I wanted to have another shot but the moment never came. 

"I got into a nice position and I was in a position I look to shoot in (for his second goal). I managed to wrap my foot around it and put it top bins."

On the crowd shouting shoot every time he touched the ball, he added: "I heard it a couple of times when I got the ball on the halfway line. I wanted to but I was too far out.

"Playing games and being able to showcase your abilities is always great, so it was nice to do that one today."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAdarabioyo TosinChelseaMorecambe
Related Articles
Maresca gives crucial updates on James and Lavia ahead of Chelsea FA Cup clash against Morecambe
Adarabioyo: Wearing Chelsea badge just amazing
Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with Colwill, Adarabioyo leadership impact