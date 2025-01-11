Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: I did think about hat-trick

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo was happy with his double after their 5-0 thrashing of FA Cup opponents Morecambe.

Adarabioyo admits he was thinking about a hat-trick goal on the day.

He said: "First time in my professional career I was on a hat-trick. I wanted to have another shot but the moment never came.

"I got into a nice position and I was in a position I look to shoot in (for his second goal). I managed to wrap my foot around it and put it top bins."

On the crowd shouting shoot every time he touched the ball, he added: "I heard it a couple of times when I got the ball on the halfway line. I wanted to but I was too far out.

"Playing games and being able to showcase your abilities is always great, so it was nice to do that one today."