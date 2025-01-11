Morecambe boss Adams counts on FA Cup cash after Chelsea thrashing
Morecambe boss Derek Adams is confident they'll learn from their FA Cup defeat at Chelsea.
Morecambe lost their Third Round tie 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Adams later said, "I thought we acquitted ourselves very well in the first half, we were in the penalty area numerous times.
"They became a wee bit clinical in the second half.
"It was important, he (Harry Burgoyne) saved a penalty and guessed the right way and made a really good save.
"Throughout the game we had opportunities on goal. We could have done better and we should have scored a goal. That's been the story of our season.
"It's a fantastic day for our fans. It was great for so many of them to come.
"We've taken in probably about £350,000 from today. It's a lot of money for us."