Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Arsenal boss Arteta reveals crunch squad meeting ahead of Chelsea clash
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Chelsea boss Maresca plays down Madueke strop after Arsenal draw

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca plays down Maresca strop after Arsenal draw
Chelsea boss Maresca plays down Maresca strop after Arsenal drawAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was asked if he was satisfied with his team getting a point against Arsenal.

The Blues had gone behind in the game, but Pedro Neto equalised to give them a share of the spoils.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Maresca may have felt his team could have done more, he admitted the result was satisfactory.

He stated post-game: "I think the performance was good. We played in the way we want to play on and off the ball. The game in some moments was open - anything can happen in both sides but for sure, 100%, we deserved a point and this is important."

On winger Noni Madueke being upset when he came off, he added: "The problem is when you change a player, they are never happy. Probably the only way to be happy is after the Wolves game where he scored a hat-trick and we changed him, so he was happy. It's not only about Noni, it's about all the players.

"It's a good thing because they want to be there until the end. But in that moment, we thought in different ways, probably Pedro with Timber could be a little bit more aggressive - and also with Misha. So it was a tactical decision, no more than that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca defends Palmer selection for Arsenal draw
Arsenal boss Arteta: We need all players back; title challenge can wait
Arsenal keeper Raya: Chelsea saw what we're about