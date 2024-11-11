Chelsea boss Maresca plays down Madueke strop after Arsenal draw

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was asked if he was satisfied with his team getting a point against Arsenal.

The Blues had gone behind in the game, but Pedro Neto equalised to give them a share of the spoils.

While Maresca may have felt his team could have done more, he admitted the result was satisfactory.

He stated post-game: "I think the performance was good. We played in the way we want to play on and off the ball. The game in some moments was open - anything can happen in both sides but for sure, 100%, we deserved a point and this is important."

On winger Noni Madueke being upset when he came off, he added: "The problem is when you change a player, they are never happy. Probably the only way to be happy is after the Wolves game where he scored a hat-trick and we changed him, so he was happy. It's not only about Noni, it's about all the players.

"It's a good thing because they want to be there until the end. But in that moment, we thought in different ways, probably Pedro with Timber could be a little bit more aggressive - and also with Misha. So it was a tactical decision, no more than that."