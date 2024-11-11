Arsenal keeper Raya: Chelsea saw what we're about

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya felt they gave an honest account of themselves against Chelsea.

The two London giants were not separated after a tough game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Premier League tussle ended 1-1, with Pedro Neto canceling out Gabriel Martinelli’s opening goal.

Post-game, shot stopper Raya told BBC Sport: “We are disappointed. We are going to be disappointed to get just one point, especially the way we played, the way we approached the game and the chances we created but I think we showed what we are about.

"Coming to this place and knowing how hard it is just getting the ball off them and attacking. It is going to make us better over the next few games.

"We have played tough games away from home and coming here with that personality we show, we wanted to win and it is going to push us for the next games. We have to take the positives and focus on the next one."