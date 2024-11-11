Chelsea boss Maresca defends Palmer selection for Arsenal draw

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was asked about the fitness of midfielder Cole Palmer on Sunday night.

The creative talisman did play in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday,

However, Palmer was below his best and did not have a decisive impact on the game.

Maresca stated post-game: "I don't think we took any risks. For sure, he was a doubt until the end. His performances have been very good. In the first 10 minutes, we contact with him, from Colwill to him, three or four times.

“Then they adjust and Partey was marking him man-to-man so it was difficult for Cole in that case. But overall, very happy with Cole's performance."

He added on Palmer’s conditioning post-game: "Yeah, he is painful now but it doesn't look something important."