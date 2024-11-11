Arsenal boss Arteta: We need all players back; title challenge can wait

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would not be drawn on his team’s Premier League title chances.

The Gunners had to settle for a draw against Chelsea away from home on Sunday.

The game at Stamford Bridge had seen the Gunners take the lead, only for the Blues to fight back through Pedro Neto.

On the title race, Arteta stated: “There’s nothing that we can do about that. What I’m praying is that after the international break we have the team fully physically equipped. That they are available and that they are fit, because, it’s been a nightmare for eight weeks.

“Doubt after doubt, issue after issue, not only with the ones that are not able to play, but with the ones who are able to play only for certain moments and not able to play. So I’m just asking that, because the desire the team has and how much we want it there’s no question. It’s going to come. We just need that on our side to be more consistent.”

On being four games without a win, he added: “It’s about winning and how you perform. Against Inter were much better than them, 100%. After watching it back twice, I’m more convinced of that. Today I think we deserved more but this is football, the margins are so small, so you cannot give anything to the opponent.”