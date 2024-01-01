Chelsea boss Maresca on Atletico Madrid and Gallagher: Anything can happen

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has outlined his stance on midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The homegrown star is close to leaving the club this summer amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher, whose contract expires in a year, is one who Chelsea are desperate to cash in on for PSR purposes.

Maresca was asked about Gallagher during their pre-season tour of the United States and stated: "At the moment, Conor will be back with us when we are at Cobham.

“I think he is already at Cobham or he will be in the next few days to start to do something with Cole (Palmer) and Marc (Cucurella).

"Then he will train with us. When the transfer window is open, unfortunately anything can happen. Not only for Conor, but for all of the players."