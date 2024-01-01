Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca omits Sterling from Euro playoff squad
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has left Raheem Sterling out of his squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League playoff against Servette.

Sterling was omitted from the squad for Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, which led to his management releasing a public statement in protest.

Defenders Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo were also not included on Chelsea's A-list submitted to UEFA.

However, should Chelsea defeat Servette in the playoff all players can still be registered for the group phase.

Sterling, 29, was expected to enter clear-the-air talks with Maresca yesterday.

