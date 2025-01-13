Chelsea boss Maresca moves to shut door on Chilwell, Chukwuemeka exits
Both players have been linked with moves away in January.
But Maresca said ahead of tomorrow's clash with Bournemouth: "We don’t need a player to go out. Simply because they are players who want to play more, there is a chance for them to leave."
On what Chilwell is like around the training ground, he said: "He has been top. Very professional. He works hard. I feel shame because of the situation but, in terms of behaviour, he has been very good."
On what happened for Chilwell not to play, Maresca also said: "First of all because it is my choice. Reason why I said probably because I can see Malo Gusto, Reece James or Marc Cucrella doing different kind of job during the game.
"I think Chilwell is a top full-back, doing that job up and down and given opportunity in past to win titles and be in national team, but I struggle to see Ben doing different kind of things."