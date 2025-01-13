Chelsea boss Maresca moves to shut door on Chilwell, Chukwuemeka exits

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he doesn't want to lose Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Both players have been linked with moves away in January.

But Maresca said ahead of tomorrow's clash with Bournemouth: "We don’t need a player to go out. Simply because they are players who want to play more, there is a chance for them to leave."

On what Chilwell is like around the training ground, he said: "He has been top. Very professional. He works hard. I feel shame because of the situation but, in terms of behaviour, he has been very good." 

On what happened for Chilwell not to play, Maresca also said: "First of all because it is my choice. Reason why I said probably because I can see Malo Gusto, Reece James or Marc Cucrella doing different kind of job during the game.

"I think Chilwell is a top full-back, doing that job up and down and given opportunity in past to win titles and be in national team, but I struggle to see Ben doing different kind of things."

