Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford and I see football differently
REVEALED: Arsenal made Jan attempts for four striker targets
Amorim: I know I'm risking Man Utd job

Chelsea boss Maresca makes key Palmer Euro decision

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Maresca makes key Palmer Euro decision
Chelsea boss Maresca makes key Palmer Euro decisionAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will be registering Cole Palmer for the Europa Conference League.

The star midfielder was left out for the group phase of the campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Football.London says Palmer will be included in the squad for the knockout phase over the second-half of the season.

Also being added to the list is defender Trevoh Chalobah after his loan recall from Crystal Palace.

Maresca said in October of his initial decision to omit Palmer from their Euro run: "We played some games without Cole, but Cole is something extra that you need.

"We also need to think a bit to protect some players. They need that. There is a reason behind it and I think Cole needs to be protected."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColeChelsea
Related Articles
Palmer has been named in Chelsea’s Conference League squad despite missing group stage
Chelsea boss Maresca: No-one at Man City had Palmer doubts
Man City boss Guardiola: Palmer was so 'generous'