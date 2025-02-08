Chelsea boss Maresca makes key Palmer Euro decision

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will be registering Cole Palmer for the Europa Conference League.

The star midfielder was left out for the group phase of the campaign.

However, Football.London says Palmer will be included in the squad for the knockout phase over the second-half of the season.

Also being added to the list is defender Trevoh Chalobah after his loan recall from Crystal Palace.

Maresca said in October of his initial decision to omit Palmer from their Euro run: "We played some games without Cole, but Cole is something extra that you need.

"We also need to think a bit to protect some players. They need that. There is a reason behind it and I think Cole needs to be protected."