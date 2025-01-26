Man City boss Guardiola: Palmer was so 'generous'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits Cole Palmer did them a favour last night.

At 1-0, Palmer had the chance of doubling Chelsea's lead, though City eventually went onto win 3-1.

Guardiola later said: "After the first goal, Cole had the chance to make it to 2-0, but he was so generous.

"Usually he is a machine in such a situation. We were lucky they didn't score and we could come back instead."

On the other hand, Chelsea manager was Enzo Maresca conceded: "I'm pretty sure the match would have been completely different if we had scored the second goal.

"Unfortunately, they did not succeed."