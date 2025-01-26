Chelsea boss Maresca: No-one at Man City had Palmer doubts

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists no-one at Manchester City took Cole Palmer for granted.

Maresca worked with Palmer when City U21 coach, before their reunion this season.

He said, "I think it was difficult because they (City) had so many options.

"Nobody at City thought Cole wasn't good enough. Everyone was sure he was a top player. The problem was that if Cole was going to play, Phil Foden couldn't play, or (Kevin) De Bruyne.

"It's about balance and decision-making."