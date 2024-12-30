Chelsea boss Maresca: Ipswich clash could be complicated

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says there'll be no underestimating Ipswich Town tonight at Portman Road.

The Blues go to Suffolk as favourites on Monday.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Maresca says: "All the Premier League games are complicated, no matter who the other team is.

"Every game we play is complicated, and you also see how you can struggle to beat teams. That’s because every match in the Premier League is difficult. The Ipswich game will be exactly the same.

"Kieran McKenna is doing fantastic. Since he joined Ipswich a few years ago, they are doing top. Even this year they are doing well. I would like to say congratulations to him for the job he is doing ever since he joined the club."

Maresca admits the clash is crucial given their home defeat to Fulham.

"It’s very important," Maresca added.

"We are going to try to prepare for the game in the way we always try to, which is to win the game.

"We have bad feelings about the last game we lost against Fulham, and hopefully we can come back with three points after this game."