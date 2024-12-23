Chelsea boss Maresca highlights two players for Everton draw

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was pleased with Tosin Adarabioyo and Robert Sanchez after their 0-0 draw at Everton.

Maresca was happy with the point on Sunday and praised defender Adarabioyo's performance.

He said, "Tosin was very good. Levi (Colwill) as very good. All the players defensively today, we were very good, so I'm happy for them. Again, a clean sheet, we don't concede. We arrived to the Christmas moment second in the table with the best attack and one of the best defences, so we are happy but the most important thing is we need to learn to play different kind of games and today was not an easy game."

On Sanchez's clean sheet, Maresca also said: "I think Robert did one save first-half and then in the second-half, he did one more. So, overall, for sure, we are happy with Robert but overall, he is there to help us when we need him."