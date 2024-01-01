Chelsea keeper Sanchez: I owe Brighton everything

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has paid tribute to former club Brighton.

Sanchez says he's at Chelsea and involved with the Spain national team thanks to his old club, which they face today.

He said, "Brighton? I still have some really good friends playing in the first team. It’s the club that gave me everything since I was 16. The academy helped me when I came, through loan spells and improving my life outside. I owe everything to them.

"I think their start to the season has been incredible. They have two wins and three draws at the moment, they are unbeaten, so they are a strong team that knows how to play very good football.

"So we have to go and play with our best mentality and thinking that we have to win, not take it for granted."